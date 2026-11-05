Intentional Talk Celebrates MLB Network Decision To Reverse Course On Ending Program

Intentional Talk is officially back for 2027. Kevin Millar, Ryan Dempster and Siera Santos celebrated the news Wednesday on MLB Network.

What We Know: Last month, MLB Network announced it would end Intentional Talk after 16 seasons. However, league executives reversed course Wednesday, the day of the planned finale. According to The Athletic, fan and player support drove the change. In their final episode of the season, hosts Kevin Millar, Ryan Dempster, and Siera Santos credited the voice of the viewer for driving the decision to reverse course.

What They Said:(all quotes via Intentional Talk on MLB Network):

Kevin Millar announces the return of Intentional Talk in 2027 on MLB Network: “What we did is we listened to the fans, and that is you guys at home right now. There are fans, and there’s more fans than I think than we ever imagined. All the texts, good feedback while walking around the stadiums in Milwaukee and Tampa. People wanting Intentional Talk, so we have listened. There will be Intentional Talk in 2027.”

Kevin Millar on the news Intentional Talk will return in 2027: “We are back. We’re super excited to be back. There was a lot of conversations and a lot of talk, just to kind of bring us together as a family. The MLB network, that’s a family. Everybody that’s behind the scenes; it’s just like the clubhouse guys behind the scenes. They make it all work for these players.”

Kevin Millar appreciates everyone who reversed course on the decision to cancel Intentional Talk: “Thank you to all involved that’s made a tough decision because it’s hard. What’s right, what’s wrong? No one knows. No one’s perfect. But I know one thing: this show will be back, and I’m excited that it’s back. It’s everything. It’s brought everything for me personally. This game of baseball is all I know.”

Ryan Dempster on the reaction of the viewers when news came about Intentional Talk’s cancelation: “We weren’t going to have a show, and then you start to read and you start to see all the comments from everybody. Heartfelt ones like people at home talking about him and his dad watching the show together. His dad since passed and [Intentional Talk] as the lifeline between him and his memories of his death. Like those are real, and they weren’t just one or two; they were by the thousands.”

Ryan Dempster says the decision to reverse course is because of the fans: “The fact that we have this back on the air is a huge testament to everybody involved to take a step back and go, wait a second. Is the network better with Intentional Talk on the air? You’re darn right, it is. We’re so happy to be back. Kevin [Millar] and Siera [Santos], I can’t wait to keep doing this with you guys. I love it. This is just the greatest news ever.”

Siera Santos shares her thanks for everyone who fought to keep Intentional Talk on MLB Network: “The amount of people that came up and approached us at the World Series was incredibly overwhelming. We can’t thank you enough for your support, even from retired players like Ken Griffey Jr. It all goes to show that really your voice does matter, and people do listen. So, if you really love something, don’t stop advocating for it.”

What Remains Unclear: MLB Network never explained why it canceled the show initially. Furthermore, ongoing labor talks could still disrupt the 2027 season and potentially a return date for Intentional Talk.

What It Means: Ultimately, fans saved one of MLB Network’s signature shows. That kind of quick reversal rarely happens in sports television. Still, the show needs a full season to talk about. Whether or not the beginning of Intentional Talk is dependent on the start of the MLB season is yet to be known.

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