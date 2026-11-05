Xperi Reports 2.2% Revenue Increase During 2026’s 3rd Quarter

Xperi reported higher revenue in the third quarter of 2026, while net income declined. The company also raised portions of its full-year financial outlook.

What We Know: Xperi reported third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30th. The media and entertainment technology company credited growth in advertising and related revenue to its expanding TiVo One footprint. Additionally, Xperi announced that Chief Financial Officer Robert Andersen will retire following a planned transition. He’ll remain in his position until his successor joins the company.

What The Numbers Show:

Metric Revenue % Change Revenue $114 million +2.2% Net Income $11.7 million -8.6% Operating Income $17.7 million +1.1% Adjusted EBITDA $23.0 million -0.4%

What They Said: “As expected, our success in building our TiVo One footprint has begun to drive substantial growth in advertising and related revenue. The selection of TiVo’s Operating System by MediaMarktSaturn, the largest electronics retailer across Europe with more than 1,000 stores, demonstrates the benefit of our independent media platform solution, the strength of our retail media product offerings, and our unique competitive position in the market. Given the strong strategic execution year-to-date, we are pleased to raise our full-year outlook range for adjusted EBITDA margin and operating cash flow.” -Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner

What It Means: Xperi narrowed its full-year revenue outlook to $450 million to $462 million, compared to its previous range of $440 million to $470 million. Additionally, the company raised its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook from 17%–19% to 19%–21%. Its operating cash flow projection also increased from $15 million–$25 million to $20 million–$30 million. The updated guidance reflects management’s confidence in its advertising growth and strategic execution.

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