Gregg Giannotti Unsure Why Dianna Russini Would Return to NFL Media

WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti is questioning Dianna Russini’s reported plans return to NFL media as soon as next week. On Thursday’s Boomer & Gio, he said she should try something else entirely.

What We Know: Earlier this year, the New York Post published photos of Russini with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Arizona. At first, The Athletic defended its senior NFL insider. However, Russini resigned in April amid an internal investigation. In September, the outlet largely cleared her coverage but said the relationship should have been disclosed. Now, ProFootballTalk is reporting that Russini is planning to return to NFL media as soon as next week. This monring, Giannotti reflected on the news saying he doesn’t understand why Russini would be considering making a return in the first place.

What They Said: (All quotes via WFAN’s Boomer & Gio Show):

Gregg Giannotti doesn’t understand why Dianna Russini is choosing to get back into NFL media: “Why, in this business? Why not something else? Anything. Go work at a hotel. Be the person who fills out the waivers when you go on the banana boat in the Bahamas. Anywhere, just get out of here. I just don’t understand why everybody where something like [this] happens, they always have to go back to the thing they were always doing. I don’t know why people don’t just try new things. Just try something else.”

Gregg Giannotti says he would never consider a return to media if something embarrassing happened to him: “If she wants to do it, loves it that much and feels like that’s the best way for her to make money, then fine. I would get so far away from that deal, you would never see me again. I’d try to have a completely different life somewhere else. Hey, that happened. Whole deal. It was embarrassing. Now I’m just going to do something else in my life.”

Gregg Giannotti doesn’t think Dianna Russini thought about doing anything different during her time away: “I think she was trying to think about how do I get back into the NFL and do all these things that I did in the NFL. Just like many people, I don’t think it [change] crosses their minds. This is what I know, and this is what I do, as opposed to taking a risk and trying something different.”

Gregg Giannotti jokes that if he did what Dianna Russini allegedly did, he’d be out of sports media: ” I’ll tell you right now. If someone caught me banging an NFL head coach, I’d be out of here. You never see my a** again. If I got fired from WFAN for banging an NFL head coach, I would be out of the sports media business so quick. I don’t do anything else.”

What Remains Unclear: Meanwhile, Russini has not officially named her next employer or chapter. Front Office Sports reported in September that she is “absolutely” planning a comeback. Still, the timing and platform remain unknown.

What It Means: Ultimately, Giannotti’s take reflects a broader industry debate. Similarly, Mike Florio has argued credibility will be her biggest hurdle. As a result, Russini’s eventual return will face intense scrutiny. Whether or not her content will serve the audience and rebuild that credibility she held for so long is up in the air. The next week should provide plenty of interest in what Russini intends to do.

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