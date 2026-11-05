Tucker Carlson: ‘Fox News Era’ Over After 2026 Midterm Election Defeat for Republicans

Tucker Carlson believes Fox News is nearing the end of its influence. His comments come as the network faces declining primetime viewership.

What We Know: Carlson made the remarks following Election Night, arguing that the political landscape has shifted and that Fox News’ influence over the Republican Party may be diminishing. The former Fox News host also questioned the network’s role in shaping President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions. Meanwhile, Fox News experienced a nearly 30% decrease in primetime viewership in October compared to the same period in 2025.

What They Said: “This is the end of the Trump era last night. We’re done. It’s also the end, by the way, of the Fox News era … It’s hard to imagine that we would have gone to war in Iran if Fox News hadn’t broadcast specifically to the president, who they knew was watching specific shows. The Mark Levin Show. The morning show. He watches those … They know that the anchors talked to him and they spoke directly to him and they helped persuade him maybe more than anybody else in this country.” -Tucker Carlson

What Remains Unclear: Carlson didn’t offer specific audience data to support his assessment of Fox News’ declining influence. Additionally, it’s unclear whether the October ratings decline represents a longer-term audience shift or a temporary fluctuation. However, many observers shared their belief that Fox News’ days as a dominant cable news player ended with Carlson’s high-profile departure in April 2024, too. The network then reached new ratings highs after his exit.

What It Means: Carlson’s comments arrive at a difficult time for Fox News, which has built its position around conservative audiences and its relationship with Republican leadership. However, the October viewership decline adds another dimension to questions about the network’s standing. Whether Carlson’s prediction proves accurate remains to be seen.

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