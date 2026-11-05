Terry Bradshaw “Heard” Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Would Approach ESPN For New Contracts Together

Terry Bradshaw has weighed in on the reported rift between ESPN Monday Night Football talents Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. The FOX NFL Sunday analyst said he heard the ESPN duo planned to negotiate new contracts together.

What We Know: Buck and Aikman joined ESPN on five-year deals in 2022, and those deals run through February’s Super Bowl. Since then, Buck has reportedly landed a new six-year contract, while Aikman has yet to receive an offer. Front Office Sports also reported the pair argued in the booth before October’s Bills-Rams game. Meanwhile, Bradshaw addressed the situation during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show saying he was under the impression that both Buck and Aikman would approach ESPN together about getting new deals with the network. Which is what he believes has caused this tension between the two.

What They Said: (All quotes via Brian Kilmeade Show):

Terry Bradshaw heard both were planning to approach ESPN together about new contracts: “I’ve heard that they were going to go into ESPN together and get a new deal together. Joe [Buck] evidently got his before Troy [Aikman]. That seems to be the rift, it’s about money. I find that hard to believe because Troy Aikman is not like that.”

Terry Bradshaw doesn’t understand why Joe Buck & Troy Aikman are feuding: “I don’t assume everything I’m reading is correct. I know Troy Aikman well. They’re both real good friends of mine. I don’t understand because Troy has a big contract now, and Joe Buck got a big contract. I don’t want to believe that it’s the money that Buck got, that has Troy upset. Because Troy’s making big money.”

What Remains Unclear: However, neither Buck nor Aikman has publicly addressed the joint negotiation Bradshaw described. ESPN has also declined to comment on the reported tension. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether the network will offer Aikman a new contract. For his part, Aikman has said he will become a free agent after the season.

What It Means: Ultimately, Bradshaw’s comments add another voice to a story that has dominated sports media this fall. Still, his defense of Aikman stands out, given his friendship with both broadcasters from their time with FOX Sports. Meanwhile, ESPN faces an awkward stretch heading into its first Super Bowl broadcast on February 14. If Aikman leaves, that game could mark the final call for the NFL’s longest-running booth pairing.

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