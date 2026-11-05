Dianna Russini Reportedly Returning To Media As Soon As Next Week

Dianna Russini is reportedly preparing a return to sports media. In fact, she could resume work as soon as next week.

What We Know: According to a report by ProFootballTalk, Russini has told people around the league she’ll return to work as soon as next week. She resigned from The Athletic in April. A week earlier, the New York Post published photos of her and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort. In the months after her resignation, The Athletic’s Mike Semel reviewed her work and released his findings in early September finding her relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic’s standards.

What’s At Stake: Who will it be? Will Russini go independent with her first opportunity to speak and build an platform off the buzz of her return. There’s also plenty of questions as to the amount of access and trust Russini will have in a role in NFL media. Whether or not she joins an established platform or not, her story is valuable and could go to the highest bidder.

What Remains Unclear: The report states “next week” but doesn’t provide an exact date of return. Also, there are no mentions of possible destinations. There were reports earlier this summer that Russini was in talks with several brands for a return.

What It Means: Ultimately, Russini’s return will hinge on rebuilding her credibility. That’s no small task, given the unusual facts behind her exit from The Athletic. Moreover, Semel’s findings centered on disclosure and trust, the core currencies of any reporter. As a result, every scoop she breaks next will be read with that history in mind.

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