Erick Erickson Show Launches Thanksgiving Meal Drive to Feed 75,000

The Erick Erickson Showis launching its annual Thanksgiving meal campaign. The nationally syndicated program is partnering with Hungry For A Day to help families facing food insecurity.

What we Know: The show announced its annual Thanksgiving campaign on November 4, aiming to feed 75,000 people nationwide. The effort follows last year’s campaign, which raised more than $265,000. Over 15 years, the nonprofit says it has provided Thanksgiving meals to more than 424,000 people. Each $40 donation provides a ready-to-eat holiday dinner for four people, including turkey or ham and traditional sides. The nonprofit distributes meals through food banks, shelters and community organizations. Moreover, Organizers say all donations fund meals, with administrative expenses covered separately. Erickson, a former Macon, Georgia, city councilman and attorney, will promote the campaign through Thanksgiving on his nationally syndicated conservative talk show. The program airs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. ET across more than 85 affiliates. Compass Media Networks handles affiliate relations and advertising sales.

What they Said: “Last year our listeners put food on the table for thousands of families, and that generosity still moves me. This isn’t about politics; it’s about compassion, faith, and stepping up for our neighbors. We’re launching this year’s Hungry For A Day drive to do it

again and with this audience, I know we will. Hungry For A Day makes it seamless; our listeners make it extraordinary.”-Erick Erickson

What Remains Unclear: Organizers haven’t indicated whether this year’s campaign will expand into additional markets or reach more families than previous efforts. They also haven’t announced a final fundraising target for this year’s campaign.

What it Means: The campaign highlights radio’s ability to mobilize listeners around charitable causes beyond regular programming. For Erickson, it demonstrates how a nationally syndicated audience can support communities nationwide. Furthermore, the partnership shows how established relationships between hosts and listeners can translate into meaningful charitable contributions. As competition for audience attention grows, initiatives like this reinforce radio’s value beyond entertainment and political commentary.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post Erick Erickson Show Launches Thanksgiving Meal Drive to Feed 75,000 appeared first on Barrett Media.