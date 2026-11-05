Dave & Chuck The Freak Expand to Grand Rapids With 97 LAV Morning Show

Dave & Chuck The Freak is expanding its Michigan radio presence with a new Grand Rapids affiliate. The Detroit-based morning show joins Cumulus Media’s Classic Rock 97 LAV (WLAV-FM) following recent lineup changes.

What We Know: The syndicated show will air weekdays from 6 to 10:30 a.m. on WLAV. Key Networks distributes the Beasley Media Group program, which currently broadcasts from Detroit’s 101.1 WRIF. Hosted by Dave Hunter, Chuck Urquhart and Lisa Way, the show blends irreverent humor with unusual news, pop culture and relationships. It debuted on 89X in Windsor, Ontario, across the border from Detroit, in 2001. The program relocated to WRIF in 2013, where it continues to originate today. The show replaces the former local morning show hosted by Michelle McKormick and Travis Gibbs.

What Remains Unclear: Cumulus hasn’t indicated whether further staffing or programming changes are planned at WLAV. Additionally, the station hasn’t detailed any promotional plans to introduce Dave & Chuck The Freak to Grand Rapids listeners.

What It Means: WLAV’s decision reflects radio’s continued reliance on established syndicated programming following staffing reductions. Adding Dave & Chuck The Freak gives the station a proven morning show while potentially reducing local production costs.Meanwhile, retaining Travis Gibbs and Kim St. James allows WLAV to maintain a local presence throughout the workday. The addition also expands the show’s reach into another Michigan market, potentially attracting new advertisers and affiliate stations.Ultimately, success in Grand Rapids could strengthen the show’s regional presence and support further syndication opportunities.

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