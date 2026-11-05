ESPN Monday Night Football Viewership Surges as Bears-Seahawks Draws 16.4 Million

ESPN’sMonday Night Football delivered its largest ESPN-only audience in nearly seven years. The Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks matchup averaged 16.4 million viewers across multiple platforms.

What We Know: The matchup between NFC contenders attracted 16.4 million viewers across all ESPN’s networks. The audience marked the network’s largest Monday Night Football viewership since November 2019 for a game without an ABC simulcast. Additionally, the matchup ranked third among Week 8 games during ESPN’s Monday Night Football era, dating back to 2006. Meanwhile, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli averaged 864,000 viewers, peaking at 1 million shortly before halftime. Through eight weeks, Monday Night Football is averaging 18.7 million viewers, up 22% from the same point in 2025. Likewise, Bears-Seahawks ranked third among Week 8 MNF games since 2006.

What the Data Says:(All data per ESPN PR)

Matchup / Date Viewership (Avg) Networks/Platforms Notes Bears vs. Seahawks (Nov. 2, 2026) 16.4M ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ Most-watched ESPN-only MNF since November 2019 Seahawks vs. 49ers (Nov. 11, 2019) 16.1M ESPN, ESPN Deportes Most-watched MNF game of 2019

Programs Viewership YoY Change Notes Peyton & Eli 864K — Peaked at 1M MNF Season Average 18.7M +22% Through Week 8 Monday Night Countdown 1.7M +17% Week 8; season-to-date +24%

What Remains Unclear: ESPN hasn’t disclosed how the 16.4 million viewers were distributed across its television and streaming platforms. Additionally, it’s unclear how Nielsen’s evolving measurement methodology has influenced the season’s year-over-year ratings growth.

What It Means: ESPN’s strong Monday Night Football ratings reinforce the value of live NFL programming. The Bears-Seahawks audience demonstrates the network’s ability to attract millions without ABC’s broader reach. Meanwhile, sustained growth could boost advertising demand and strengthen the network’s NFL rights value. Rising pregame viewership also highlights interest in its broader coverage. As the network expands its streaming business and prepares for Super Bowl LXI, continued momentum could help attract subscribers and strengthen its competitive position.

Barrett Media produces daily content on the music, news, and sports media industries. Sign up for our newsletters to stay updated and get the latest information right in your inbox.

The post ESPN Monday Night Football Viewership Surges as Bears-Seahawks Draws 16.4 Million appeared first on Barrett Media.