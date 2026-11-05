ESPN Sets Exclusive WWE Crown Jewel Streaming Coverage for November 7

ESPN is expanding its WWE coverage ahead of Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. The network will offer exclusive streaming alongside studio programming, digital features and social media coverage.

What We Know:WWE Crown Jewel will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the ESPN App November 7, beginning at noon ET. Fans can watch through ESPN Unlimited or an eligible pay TV subscription. The event features Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. Liv Morgan will face Chelsea Green for the women’s title, while Cody Rhodes meets Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. ESPN’s programming begins with Countdown to Crown Jewel at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a post-event show. ESPN2 will also air a WWE Crown Jewel Special Thursday, November 5, at 11:30 p.m. ET. The Miz, Penta and Corey Graves are among the WWE personalities appearing on Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter. Meanwhile, ESPN.com will offer match previews, predictions and live results. Moreover, ESPN’s social platforms will provide original content and real-time updates throughout the event.

What Remains Unclear: ESPN hasn’t disclosed audience projections or how many ESPN Unlimited subscribers it expects to attract through the event. The network also hasn’t specified how much of its promotional coverage will reach audiences outside its existing WWE fan base.

What It Means: ESPN’s extensive promotion demonstrates its strategy to make WWE a larger part of its sports programming. By integrating wrestling into studio shows, editorial coverage and social platforms, ESPN can reach audiences beyond traditional wrestling fans. Moreover, the event provides another opportunity to showcase ESPN Unlimited’s exclusive live programming and attract subscribers. The approach also strengthens WWE’s visibility while positioning wrestling alongside ESPN’s established sports properties.

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