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📅 Handel’s Messiah concerts in Montpelier & Barre
📅 Handel’s Messiah with Vermont Philharmonic in Montpelier & Barre
The Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will perform Handel’s Messiah twice this holiday season:
- Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at St. Augustine’s Church, Montpelier
- Sunday, December 6, 2:00 pm at the Barre Opera House
Conducted by Lisa Jablow, the concert features the full Part I of Messiah, the famous “Hallelujah” chorus from Part II, and six numbers from Part III.
Soloists include Erin McIntyre (soprano), Wendy Hoffman (alto), Neil Cerutti (tenor), and Erik Kroncke (bass), with Mary Jane Austin as assistant choral director.
Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors, and $5/students, available online and at the door.
For more details, visit www.vermontphilharmonic.com.
More Info: Vermont Philharmonic Presents Handel’s Messiah - B...
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