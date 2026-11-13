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⚠️ Barre Town public hearing on major zoning bylaw changes
⚠️ Public hearing on major zoning rule changes in Barre Town
The Barre Town Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting with a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Barre Town Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Rd.
They’ll be taking public comment on proposed amendments to the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw. The changes touch many parts of the rules that guide how land can be used across the entire Town of Barre, including:
- What uses are allowed or conditional in each zone (Table 2.1)
- Rules for multi-family housing and mixed-use development (Tables 3.3 and new 3.4)
- Standards for housing, building height, lot and setback sizes, and parking requirements
- Rules for day care facilities, public facilities, mixed use, and rental housing (including a new section on single-entity-owned rental housing)
- Procedures for the Development Review Board, appeals, and added definitions
For full details, contact or visit the Barre Town Planning & Zoning Office to read the complete proposed changes before the hearing.
More Info: Planning Commission Bylaw Update - Public Hearing
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