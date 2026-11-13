Louis “Allen” Morris, 80, of Denmark, died on Monday, November 9, 2026. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Denmark Cemetery, with visitation the same day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Folk Funeral Home in Denmark. Morris was a farmer, mechanic, and longtime business owner who operated Morris 66 Shop in Denmark and Morris Auto & Tire in Blackville, and he also served in the S.C. National Guard.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The People-Sentinel