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Barnwell
📅 Christmas Around the Circle in Barnwell – Dec. 5, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Christmas Around the Circle – Barnwell 2026
Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, 2026 and come enjoy Christmas Around the Circle in downtown Barnwell.
Bring your family and friends for a festive evening with:
- Holiday music
- Christmas activities
- A community Christmas tree lighting
- Lots of Christmas cheer with neighbors
Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate the season together in Barnwell, SC.
More Info: Christmas in Barnwell 2026 | City of Barnwell, SC
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