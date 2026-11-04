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Barnwell

📅 Christmas Around the Circle in Barnwell – Dec. 5, 2026

2 days ago
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📅 Christmas Around the Circle – Barnwell 2026

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, 2026 and come enjoy Christmas Around the Circle in downtown Barnwell.

Bring your family and friends for a festive evening with:

  • Holiday music
  • Christmas activities
  • A community Christmas tree lighting
  • Lots of Christmas cheer with neighbors

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate the season together in Barnwell, SC.

More Info: Christmas in Barnwell 2026 | City of Barnwell, SC

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