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Barnwell

📅 Christmas Around the Circle in Downtown Barnwell

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywmZr_1GkPIuXF00

📅 Christmas Around the Circle – Downtown Barnwell

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, 2026 for Christmas Around the Circle in downtown Barnwell.

Bring the whole family to enjoy:

  • Festive holiday activities
  • Christmas music
  • A community Christmas tree lighting
  • Lots of Christmas cheer with friends and neighbors

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate the season together.

You can register online here: https://form.jotform.com/253066332072147

More Info: 🎄✨ Christmas Around the Circle ✨🎄 | City of Barnwe...

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