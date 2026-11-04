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Barnwell
📅 Christmas Around the Circle in Downtown Barnwell
2 days ago
📅 Christmas Around the Circle – Downtown Barnwell
Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, 2026 for Christmas Around the Circle in downtown Barnwell.
Bring the whole family to enjoy:
- Festive holiday activities
- Christmas music
- A community Christmas tree lighting
- Lots of Christmas cheer with friends and neighbors
Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate the season together.
You can register online here: https://form.jotform.com/253066332072147
More Info: 🎄✨ Christmas Around the Circle ✨🎄 | City of Barnwe...
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