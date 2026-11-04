📅 Christmas Around the Circle – Downtown Barnwell

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5, 2026 for Christmas Around the Circle in downtown Barnwell.

Bring the whole family to enjoy:

Festive holiday activities

Christmas music

A community Christmas tree lighting

Lots of Christmas cheer with friends and neighbors

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate the season together.

You can register online here: https://form.jotform.com/253066332072147