📢 Students help distribute fresh produce across Barnwell County

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, high school students from all three Barnwell County School District high schools helped hand out boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables during the annual FoodShare Box Giveaway.

Food boxes were available starting at 9:00 a.m. for any community member at:

Barnwell High School , front of Warhorse Arena, 474 Jackson Street, Barnwell

, front of Warhorse Arena, Blackville-Hilda High School , Harry Lee Brown Auditorium, 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville

, Harry Lee Brown Auditorium, Williston-Elko High School, 12255 Main Street, Williston

The event is a partnership between FoodShare South Carolina and the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties, aimed at expanding access to fresh produce while giving students real-world community service experience.

To learn more about United Way’s work in the area, visit www.unitedwayabb.org.