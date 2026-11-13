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📢 Barnwell County students deliver FoodShare produce boxes
📢 Students help distribute fresh produce across Barnwell County
On Thursday, November 12, 2026, high school students from all three Barnwell County School District high schools helped hand out boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables during the annual FoodShare Box Giveaway.
Food boxes were available starting at 9:00 a.m. for any community member at:
- Barnwell High School, front of Warhorse Arena, 474 Jackson Street, Barnwell
- Blackville-Hilda High School, Harry Lee Brown Auditorium, 76 Atkins Circle, Blackville
- Williston-Elko High School, 12255 Main Street, Williston
The event is a partnership between FoodShare South Carolina and the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties, aimed at expanding access to fresh produce while giving students real-world community service experience.
To learn more about United Way’s work in the area, visit www.unitedwayabb.org.
More Info: BCSD News Release: BCSD High School Students Help ...
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