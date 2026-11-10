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Barnwell County

📅 Veterans Day program & student art winners in Barnwell

5 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day program & student art winners in Barnwell

Barnwell County School District is honoring veterans this week with a special Veterans Day program and a student art contest.

The community is invited on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. at the Barnwell County Career Center. The event theme is “Honoring Those Who Served.” It will include a musical performance by the Kelly Edwards and Williston-Elko Middle School combined chorus and a presentation with JROTC cadets.

Student Veterans Day Art Contest winners:

  • K–2: Emerson McDaniel, Macedonia Elementary-Middle
  • 3–5: Trinity Simpkins, Kelly Edwards Elementary
  • 6–8: Aliyah Hammond, Williston-Elko Middle
  • 9–12: Andrea Castellanos, Williston-Elko High
  • Honorable mentions: Wemberly Ferguson, Barnwell High; Abigail Hutto, Williston-Elko High

These six students will be recognized at Wednesday’s program.

For more information, contact Barnwell County School District Communications Office at (803) 541-1298 or BCSDNews@bcsd.net.

More Info: BCSD News Release: BCSD Celebrates Veterans, Annou...

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