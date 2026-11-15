🏛️ Barnstable FY27 Elderly & Disabled Property Tax Aid Guide

The Town of Barnstable offers help with real estate taxes for low income elderly and disabled homeowners through the Barnstable Elderly & Disabled Taxation Aid Fund (set up under M.G.L. c.60 §3D).

Money for this fund comes from voluntary donations that other taxpayers add to their real estate tax bills. Each year, the Barnstable Elderly & Disabled Taxation Aid Committee, working through the Town Treasurer’s Office, 367 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601, reviews applications and decides awards. Approved awards go directly onto your tax bill, not to you as cash.

Who can apply for FY 2027?

To be considered for an FY 2027 award, you must:

Be 65 or older on July 01, 2026 , or be disabled and receiving benefits from a recognized agency (for example, Social Security or Veterans Administration ), and

, be disabled and receiving benefits from a recognized agency (for example, or ), and Have gross household income at or below $35,000 (single) or $40,000 (married), based on income for calendar year 1/1/2025–12/31/2025 , and

at or below (single) or (married), based on income for , and Have other assets under $40,000 (not counting the home you live in). Other assets include cars, boats, savings, checking, other real estate, and personal property.

You must also:

Be the titled owner or hold a life estate in the property on July 01, 2026 ; if the home is in a trust , you must be a trustee and at least a 50% beneficiary .

or hold a in the property on ; if the home is in a , you must be a and at least a . Use the property as your primary residence.

The Town uses the Official Town Census Listing to confirm who lives in your household.

What you need to submit

Applications are accepted through November 30, 2026. Send the completed form and copies of income proof to:

Barnstable Elderly & Disabled Taxation Aid Committee

c/o Town Treasurer’s Office

367 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Income proof can include:

Social Security benefit letters

Bank or investment statements

IRS Forms W‑2, 1099, 1040

Pay stubs

The form asks for:

Property details (parcel ID, address, years at address)

Your personal info (name, age, birth date, disability status, marital status, sex)

Whether you’ve received this aid before

Ownership type (sole owner, co-owner, life estate, trust)

All household members (name, relationship, date of birth)

You must list all income, all yearly expenses, all assets (bank accounts, investments, other property), and all liabilities (mortgages, loans, credit cards). Total amounts are calculated for you and any spouse/other residents.

The form also asks about other tax relief you use (such as exemptions for being widowed, over 70, blind, veteran, disabled, tax work-off, or residential exemption) and how you heard about the program.

You may add comments about unusual circumstances and, if disabled, describe your disability. You must sign and date the certification, agreeing that information is true and can be verified. Fraud can lead to termination of aid and repayment of all funds within 120 days.

Awards are for one fiscal year only. The Committee decides amounts based on need, total funds available, and number of eligible applicants, and you must reapply each year.