Barnstable’s healthcare scene is busy, with strong demand for both local clinic staff and high‑paying travel techs. If you’re in allied health or dental, there are some solid options in Hyannis right now.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Hyannis, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: $2,643 per week

CT Tech travel role using advanced CT equipment to support radiologists with cross‑sectional imaging. 2+ years’ experience required, with day‑one health benefits, PTO from day one, guaranteed hours, and a travel bonus.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Hyannis, MA

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship), 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $2,531 per week

Radiology Tech travel assignment with a Joint Commission–accredited agency focused on long‑term traveler support. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: VIRFEX Corporation

Location: Hyannis, MA (Cape Cod)

Type: Part-time (1–2 days/week to start)

Pay: $50–$60 per hour

Hands-on hygiene role in a modern periodontic surgery center doing perio maintenance, SRP, perio charting, and digital X‑rays, plus patient education. Offers a flexible schedule and paid time off, with strong preference for a local anesthetic permit and multiple years of experience.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, note your ideal schedule, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.