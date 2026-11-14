🚧 Overnight lane closures on Yarmouth Road this week

Starting Monday, November 16, a contractor for the Town of Barnstable will be doing in-road soil borings on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, from Old Yarmouth Road to Rosary Lane. This work is part of the Old Yarmouth Road Sewer Expansion Project.

Work hours are overnight from 7:00 PM to 3:00 AM and are expected to last about one week.

During this time, drivers can expect:

Temporary lane closures

Single-lane, alternating traffic

Traffic control personnel directing cars

If you drive this stretch at night, please allow extra travel time, use caution, and follow posted signs and directions from traffic control staff.

Questions or want project updates? Call the Department of Public Works at 508-790-6400.