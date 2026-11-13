📅 Barnstable Learn to Skate: Schedules, Costs, and Rules

The Town of Barnstable Recreation Division will run 2026–2027 Learn to Skate programs at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center (HYCC), 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Registration dates and how to sign up

Resident registration starts: Monday, November 16, 2026 , 8:45 AM

, Non-resident registration starts: Monday, November 23, 2026 , 8:45 AM

, Online registration: starts at 8:45 AM on your first day and stays open until classes are full.

starts at on your first day and stays open until classes are full. Walk-in registration: Monday–Friday, 8:45 AM–4:30 PM at HYCC.

Registration is first-come, first-served. Only one household can be registered at a time. Age/grade rules are strictly followed. Non-resident fees are double unless the brochure lists something else. Full payment is due before the program starts.

You must register through MyRec at https://barnstablema.myrec.com/info/default.aspx.

To create or check your account:

Enter the primary adult first , then add children/others under Account Members .

, then add children/others under . To register, click Register on the site, pick your program, then click “Register Now” or “Register (selected member)” .

on the site, pick your program, then click or . Check the box next to each family member you’re signing up. If a class is full and a waitlist is offered, you can check the waitlist box.

box. Add items to your cart, then either keep shopping or check out .

. At checkout, choose Check Out Online (if available) or Create a Pre-Registration Form and follow the steps.

The Recreation Division strongly recommends you log in a few days before registration to be sure your account works. Parents cannot change a child’s birth date, age, or grade in the system. If that info is wrong, call Barnstable Recreation at 508-790-6345 or email Rec.HyccAdmin@barnstable.gov so staff can fix it. If this is not fixed, your child may be blocked from a class.

No pre-registrations, early sign-ups, emails, mail-ins, or faxes are accepted. Proof of residency can be a tax bill, vehicle registration, or personal check. PO Boxes are not accepted as proof.

Financial aid and refunds

Financial Aid is available for qualifying households.

You must fill out a Financial Aid form and include tax returns and any proof of help you already receive (like Sec. 8, Disability, child support , etc.).

and include and any proof of help you already receive (like , etc.). Financial Aid families must pay 50% of the program cost at registration .

. Forms are on the Town website or at the HYCC front desk.

Refunds:

Before the program starts: refunds are allowed, minus a $10 administration fee .

. On or after the first class: no refunds .

. No switching classes after the first scheduled class of the season.

of the season. No make-up classes for missed days.

Session 1: December 6–20 (Sundays)

All classes are at HYCC.

Basic 1 (first-time skaters) Sundays 4:30–5:15 PM $50 residents / $60 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed Focus: getting up from a fall, marching, gliding, balance, and comfort on the ice.

Basic 2–6 Sundays 5:30–6:15 PM $50 residents / $60 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed Levels build from Basic 2 through Basic 6, adding stronger skating, longer glides, swizzles, stopping, and more challenging skills.

Adult Learn to Skate Sundays 6:30–7:15 PM $50 residents / $60 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed For all adult levels, using the Learn to Skate USA curriculum.



Session 2: January 24–March 7 (Sundays)

Basic 1 Sundays 4:30–5:15 PM $100 residents / $110 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed

Basic 2–6 Sundays 5:30–6:15 PM $100 residents / $110 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed

Adult Learn to Skate Sundays 6:30–7:15 PM $100 residents / $110 non-residents Plus $18.50 USFSA membership if needed



A Tots skating program is planned; details on dates, fees, and registration will be announced later.

USFSA membership requirement

Unless the brochure says otherwise, Learn to Skate fees are:

$100 residents / $110 non-residents without a current USFSA membership.

residents / non-residents a current USFSA membership. A $18.50 USFSA membership fee is required if you did not take part in the 2026 Summer Learn to Skate at HYCC.

is required if you did take part in the at HYCC. USFSA memberships are required for every participant from July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027 .

from . USA Hockey and MA Hockey memberships do not count as USFSA.

Equipment, safety, and class format

Winter classes are 45 minutes and usually run six weeks .

and usually run . Figure skates with toe picks are strongly recommended for the Figure Skating Clinic and Tots .

are strongly recommended for the Figure Skating Clinic and . Rental skates are first-come, first-served; families are encouraged to buy their own.

are first-come, first-served; families are encouraged to buy their own. Wear gloves and hats ; a heavy sweater or short jacket is best for movement.

; a is best for movement. Helmets are required for all skaters 6 and under, and recommended for beginners in Tots, Badge 1, and Badge 2.

Each instructor may teach two or more badge levels in a 45-minute lesson. Groups get about 25 minutes of direct teaching and 20 minutes of practice. Parents are encouraged to have kids practice outside of class.

Discipline is required on the ice. Children must be able to listen and follow directions. Parents are not allowed on the ice or near the lesson areas and should stay away from the glass to avoid distractions.

Attendance, testing, and cancellations

Attendance is taken on the ice each class.

If a child misses half the classes , they cannot test (no exceptions).

, they (no exceptions). No make-up classes .

. Parents should have children on time and are strongly urged to stay during lessons in case of emergency.

and are strongly urged to in case of emergency. If a child is cold, they should warm up in the warming house for 5–10 minutes before going back on the ice.

for before going back on the ice. Extra practice is encouraged during public skating sessions; schedules are posted monthly in the rink rental room.

Weather cancellations:

Announced by email and on Facebook and Instagram .

and on . For updates, residents can call 508-790-6345.

No refunds are given after the first scheduled lesson. Instructors may move a child to a different level if needed. Kindergarteners or 5-year-olds and first-time skaters should sign up for Badge 1.

General rules and contacts

All Recreation and HYCC rules apply, including Discipline Procedures and the Parent Code of Conduct (on the Town website). The Town is not responsible for lost or stolen items. Jewelry is not allowed during sports activities.

All times, dates, and programs may change. For questions or updates, staff can be reached at 508-790-6345 (Monday–Friday 8:30 AM–4:30 PM). Key staff include the Recreation Director, Assistant Recreation Director, Program Coordinators, and Division Assistants.

The Recreation Division is on Instagram: Barnstable_Recreation and Facebook: @BarnstableRec. The MyRec site can be translated using the translation option at the bottom of the page for those whose second language is English.