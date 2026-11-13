Healthcare hiring is steady around Barnstable right now, especially for hands-on patient care. If you’re licensed and want flexible hours or a stable full-time role, these are worth a look.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Concord, Lexington, and Woburn

BrightStar Care of Concord, Lexington, and Woburn Location: Barnstable, MA (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $75–$85/hour + mileage reimbursement

In-home PT work helping clients stay strong and independent at home. Flexible scheduling, local visits, and a mobile EMR make this great if you want control over your hours.

Employer: BrightStar Care – Concord, Lexington & Woburn

BrightStar Care – Concord, Lexington & Woburn Location: Centerville, MA (home visits in the area)

(home visits in the area) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $75–$90/hour + mileage reimbursement

Same core role with very flexible scheduling and strong hourly pay. Ideal if you like one-on-one care, building your own caseload, and working out in the community instead of a clinic.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Barnstable, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality diagnostic imaging while working closely with an interdisciplinary care team. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong on safety and compliance, and want a stable full-time role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.