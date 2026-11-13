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🏥 Barnstable, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady around Barnstable right now, especially for hands-on patient care. If you’re licensed and want flexible hours or a stable full-time role, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist (Home Health, Part-Time / Per Diem)
- Employer: BrightStar Care of Concord, Lexington, and Woburn
- Location: Barnstable, MA (in-home visits)
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Pay: $75–$85/hour + mileage reimbursement
In-home PT work helping clients stay strong and independent at home. Flexible scheduling, local visits, and a mobile EMR make this great if you want control over your hours.
Physical Therapist (Home Health, Part-Time / Per Diem)
- Employer: BrightStar Care – Concord, Lexington & Woburn
- Location: Centerville, MA (home visits in the area)
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Pay: $75–$90/hour + mileage reimbursement
Same core role with very flexible scheduling and strong hourly pay. Ideal if you like one-on-one care, building your own caseload, and working out in the community instead of a clinic.
Radiology Technician
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Barnstable, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-quality diagnostic imaging while working closely with an interdisciplinary care team. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong on safety and compliance, and want a stable full-time role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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