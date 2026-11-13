📅 Fun things to do around Barnesville this weekend (Nov 13–15) Friday, Nov 13 2 pm – Morristown : Grand Opening of the Underground Railroad Experience at the Blackhorse Inn .

: Grand Opening of the . 5:30–7 pm – Downtown Barnesville : Chocolate Walk sponsored by Main Street Barnesville . Ticketholders collect chocolate treats from 30 businesses and organizations .

: sponsored by . Ticketholders collect chocolate treats from . 5:30–7 pm – Barnesville State Theater, 137 W. Main St : Free showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

: Free showing of 7 pm – Shamrock Stadium: Football: Girard vs. Barnesville, Ohio playoff semi-final. Saturday, Nov 14 12–4 pm – Bethesda Community Room, S. Main St: Turkey Dinner Fundraiser by the Sons of American Legion Epworth Post #90 to benefit area veterans. Sunday, Nov 14 11 am–2 pm – Assumption Catholic Church, 306 W. Main St : Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser by the Catholic Women’s Club .

: by the . 12–4 pm – Fairview Village Hall, 209 Fair St: Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser by the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. Barnesville Area News also invites readers to donate to help keep local, non-profit news going.

More Info: On Tap This Weekend - Barnesville Area News Compan...