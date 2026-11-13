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Barnesville
📅 Weekend events and fundraisers around Barnesville Nov 13–15
11 days ago
📅 Fun things to do around Barnesville this weekend (Nov 13–15)
Friday, Nov 13
- 2 pm – Morristown: Grand Opening of the Underground Railroad Experience at the Blackhorse Inn.
- 5:30–7 pm – Downtown Barnesville: Chocolate Walk sponsored by Main Street Barnesville. Ticketholders collect chocolate treats from 30 businesses and organizations.
- 5:30–7 pm – Barnesville State Theater, 137 W. Main St: Free showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
- 7 pm – Shamrock Stadium: Football: Girard vs. Barnesville, Ohio playoff semi-final.
Saturday, Nov 14
- 12–4 pm – Bethesda Community Room, S. Main St: Turkey Dinner Fundraiser by the Sons of American Legion Epworth Post #90 to benefit area veterans.
Sunday, Nov 14
- 11 am–2 pm – Assumption Catholic Church, 306 W. Main St: Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser by the Catholic Women’s Club.
- 12–4 pm – Fairview Village Hall, 209 Fair St: Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser by the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
Barnesville Area News also invites readers to donate to help keep local, non-profit news going.
More Info: On Tap This Weekend - Barnesville Area News Compan...
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