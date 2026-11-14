📢 Ohio Hills names new boardroom for longtime leader

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Ohio Hills Health Services dedicated its new boardroom on the third floor of the historic Bradfield Building in downtown Barnesville.

The space is now officially the Theodore J. Koler Boardroom, honoring Ohio Hills’ first executive director. Koler led the organization from its start in May 1976 until his retirement in December 2014.

Current CEO Jeff Britton and board members, along with past and present employees, attended the ceremony. Britton shared how Ohio Hills has grown from a single site into a regional health provider serving Barnesville, Freeport, Quaker City, St. Clairsville, Bellaire and Woodsfield, offering primary care, dental, behavioral health, and nutrition services.

Koler thanked board members and staff over the past 50 years and praised the renovation of the Bradfield Building space.

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