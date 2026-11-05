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🏥 Barnesville, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Over $115K
Healthcare hiring is steady in Barnesville, Ohio right now, with options from hands-on patient care to advanced imaging. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few solid roles worth a look.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: VenVisor Health
- Location: Barnesville, OH (long‑term care facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year
Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care settings. This role is great if you value longer-term relationships with seniors, collaborative care, and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice coverage).
CT Technologist
- Employer: WVU Medicine – Barnesville Hospital
- Location: 639 West Main Street, Barnesville, OH
- Type: Full-time (36 hours/week), Non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic CT scans and rotate through diagnostic radiology. Good fit if you’re ARRT- or NMTCB-certified (or eligible), want a clear clinical ladder for growth (Levels 1–4), and like working in a hospital setting with a mix of routine and emergency imaging.
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: WVU Medicine – Barnesville Hospital
- Location: 639 West Main Street, Barnesville, OH
- Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), Non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Provide general diagnostic imaging across fluoro, mobiles, OR, and more. Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered, want part‑time hours, and like variety in your day plus a structured clinical ladder to advance your skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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