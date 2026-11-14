🏛️ The City of Barnesville will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be called to order by Mayor Kelly G. Hughes and will include the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation.

The agenda has four main items:

Approve the meeting agenda. Alcohol ordinance change: The council will consider changing the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance so that anyone who gets an alcohol license must open their business within one year of receiving that license. Water & Sewer Facility work: The council will consider awarding a bid to Southpoint Specialty Contractors of Barnesville to do the interior work for the new Water & Sewer Facility. December meeting date change: The council will consider moving the December Regular Meeting from Monday, December 7, 2026, to Monday, December 14, 2026.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations to watch or take part in the meeting, or who have questions about accessibility, must contact City Clerk Tammy T. Folson at 770-358-0181 before November 16, 2026, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday, except holidays, so the City can arrange reasonable accommodations.