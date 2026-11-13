📅 8th Annual Christmas Craft & Gift Sale in Barnes

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the 8th Annual Christmas Craft & Gift Sale in Barnes, Wisconsin.

There are 3 locations for this event:

Barnes VFW on Lake Road

Barnes Town Hall on County Hwy N

Barnes EMS Building on County Hwy N

The bar will be open and food is available at the VFW Hall.

It’s a chance to browse local crafts and gifts and enjoy some food and drinks while you shop. Check the Bayfield County calendar listing for the exact date and time before you go.