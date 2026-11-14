🐾 Barnegat 2027 Pet License Deadline & Free Rabies Clinic

Barnegat Township is reminding pet owners that all dogs and cats 7 months or older living in town must be licensed with the Municipal Clerk under Chapters 40 and 44 of the township code. The license renewal deadline is January 31, 2027.

A free rabies clinic will be held at the Barnegat Township Recreation Center, 900 West Bay Avenue, on January 16, 2027:

Cats: 10:00–10:30 AM

Dogs: 10:30 AM–12:00 PM

For licensing, your pet’s rabies certificate must be valid through at least November 1, 2027.

You can license in person at the Municipal Clerk’s Office, Barnegat Township Municipal Complex, 900 West Bay Ave, open Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM. Phone: 609-698-0080 #174.

You may also renew by mail. For each pet, fill out the form with: owner name, address, phone, pet name, spayed/neutered (Y/N), sex, breed, age, and color. Include:

Payment (checks to Barnegat Township )

) Proof of rabies vaccination

Spayed/Neutered Certificate

A stamped, self-addressed envelope with extra postage

Fees per pet: $12.00 if spayed/neutered, $15.00 if not. Separate checks are required for dogs and cats.