🛒 Barnegat Township NJ Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Barnegat’s grocery scene is hiring, and these roles are great if you like staying active, talking to people, and keeping a steady paycheck coming in.

Employer: Acme Markets / Albertsons Companies

Acme Markets / Location: Barnegat, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Move around the store picking online grocery orders, checking quality, and packing everything so it’s ready for fast pickup. Good fit if you like a fast-paced job, using handheld tech, and staying on your feet with light to moderate lifting.

Employer: Acme Markets / Albertsons Companies

Acme Markets / Location: Barnegat, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick out what looks good for tonight’s meal. Great if you enjoy hands-on food prep, talking with regulars, and keeping displays stocked and clean.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.