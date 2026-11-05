🏥 Bardwell KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Entry Roles

Bardwell’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—especially around long‑term care. If you’re a nurse (or want to become one), there are several solid options right now.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

ClearView Healthcare Management at Location: Bardwell, KY

Type: Full-time , night shift available

, night shift available Salary: Not listed (includes $3,500 sign-on bonus for full-time new hires)

Work in a 61-bed rural rehab and nursing center with a strong focus on long-term care and short-term rehab. This role comes with quarterly micro raises (up to 5.5%/year), health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, shift differentials, DailyPay, PTO, and fun monthly staff appreciation events.

Employer: Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (managed by ClearView Healthcare Management)

(managed by ClearView Healthcare Management) Location: Bardwell, KY

Type: Full-time , night shift available

, night shift available Salary: Not listed

RN role in the same 61-bed facility, caring for long-term and rehab residents with a close-knit team. You’ll get quarterly raises, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, shift differentials, DailyPay, Weekend Warrior premium pay, uniforms, and PTO for full-time.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management

ClearView Healthcare Management Location: Bardwell, KY

Type: Full-time while in training

while in training Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want to become a CNA but don’t have experience yet. You’ll work as a Hospitality Aide (passing water, changing linens, helping residents with small tasks, answering call lights) while completing a CNA training program and getting real hands-on experience in a supportive setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.