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🏥 Bardstown KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bardstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to leadership roles. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these local openings are worth a look.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Signature HealthCARE at Colonial Rehab & Wellness Center
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $21.60/hour
Hands-on role in a 69-bed rehab and long-term care facility, supporting residents with daily care, mobility, and comfort. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, uniform allowance, and more) plus a focus on growth and training for CNAs.
Clinical Director
- Employer: Heartland Youth Village
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 – $90,000 per year
Senior leadership role overseeing the therapeutic treatment program for children and adolescents. You’ll guide clinical staff, manage admissions and utilization, ensure compliance, and help shape strategy. Requires a master’s degree and clinical licensure (LPCC, LCSW, or LMFT).
Personal Care Assistant
- Employer: Heaven’s Halo
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Type: In-person (schedule not specified)
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
Provide one-on-one support with daily living in homes, group homes, or assisted living settings—helping with bathing, dressing, meals, and safe transfers. Offers a flexible schedule, paid time off, life and vision insurance, and ongoing training for caregivers.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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