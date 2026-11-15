Barco has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are at Currituck Animal Services and Control and have an adoption fee of $75.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Maki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Lewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Hewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet April and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Dewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet June and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray or blue

Mostly gray or blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

👉 Meet Harlowe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Barco kitties. Call Currituck Animal Services and Control at (252) 453-8682 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.