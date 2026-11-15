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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Barco
Barco has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are at Currituck Animal Services and Control and have an adoption fee of $75.
May
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet May and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maki
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Maki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lewie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Lewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hewie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Hewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
April
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet April and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dewie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Dewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
June
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet June and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Griffin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harlowe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray or blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
👉 Meet Harlowe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Barco kitties. Call Currituck Animal Services and Control at (252) 453-8682 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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