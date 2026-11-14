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🐱 Playful Barco Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Barco has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Currituck Animal Services and Control and looking for families to grow up with.
Garrick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Garrick is a young brown/chocolate tabby-type kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Garrick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dasher
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Dasher is a tuxedo baby boy with classic black-and-white markings and lots of kitten energy to share.
👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pearl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Pearl is a sleek all-black baby girl, a classic “house panther” in the making.
👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rupert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Rupert is a mostly black kitten boy who would love a safe place to play and nap.
👉 Meet Rupert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darcy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Darcy is a tuxedo baby girl with striking black-and-white coloring and lots of charm.
👉 Meet Darcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sea Shell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Sea Shell is an all-black baby girl, perfect for someone who loves sleek, shiny “mini panthers.”
👉 Meet Sea Shell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Male Kitten (Name TBD)
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
This little gray/blue boy doesn’t have a name on his listing yet, but he’s ready for a family to give him one.
👉 Meet this gray male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nami
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control
- Phone: (252) 453-8682
Nami is a gray/blue baby girl who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Nami and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Currituck Animal Services and Control at (252) 453-8682 to ask about meeting these little ones and to confirm adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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