Barco has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Currituck Animal Services and Control and looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Garrick is a young brown/chocolate tabby-type kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Garrick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Dasher is a tuxedo baby boy with classic black-and-white markings and lots of kitten energy to share.

👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Pearl is a sleek all-black baby girl, a classic “house panther” in the making.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Rupert is a mostly black kitten boy who would love a safe place to play and nap.

👉 Meet Rupert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Darcy is a tuxedo baby girl with striking black-and-white coloring and lots of charm.

👉 Meet Darcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Sea Shell is an all-black baby girl, perfect for someone who loves sleek, shiny “mini panthers.”

👉 Meet Sea Shell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Gray or blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

This little gray/blue boy doesn’t have a name on his listing yet, but he’s ready for a family to give him one.

👉 Meet this gray male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Currituck Animal Services and Control

Phone: (252) 453-8682

Nami is a gray/blue baby girl who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Nami and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Currituck Animal Services and Control at (252) 453-8682 to ask about meeting these little ones and to confirm adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.