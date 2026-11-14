Barboursville retail is busy right now, especially around Huntington Mall. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Barboursville, WV (Huntington Mall)

Type: Temporary / Seasonal, ~10–20 hrs/week

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, 401(k) match, health benefits (if eligible), merchandise discount, PTO, holidays, performance incentives

Help shoppers find gifts and outfits during the busy season and keep the sales floor looking great. Good fit if you’re friendly, goal‑driven, and can work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Barboursville, WV (Huntington Mall)

Type: Full-Time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, 8 paid holidays, merchandise discount, performance incentives

Year‑round role helping customers on the sales floor and in fitting rooms while hitting daily sales goals. Great if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in a big national retailer.

Employer: Candy Craze

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Part-Time, 15–25 hrs/week

Pay: $10.00–$11.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Work in a candy shop helping customers pick treats, run the register, and keep displays stocked and neat. Good for someone with basic retail experience who wants flexible shifts and a fun, customer‑facing job.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.