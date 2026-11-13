Barboursville is busy right now with retail and customer service hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about WOW-level customer service for people working on their cars. You’ll help customers find the right parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic tools and systems to support diagnostics and sales.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’ve got some leadership in your background. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, watch sales goals and inventory, and handle customer issues while keeping operations smooth and safe.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Location: Barboursville, WV 25504

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)

If you like phones and talking to people, this job lets you earn commission on wireless sales inside a busy retail setting. You’ll start conversations, explain plans in simple terms, and set up new devices, with coaching and growth paths built in.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

You’ll help shoppers with home improvement projects, from finding products to loading carts and processing orders. Lowe’s highlights health benefits, tuition help, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Macy's

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role may include performance-based incentives/bonuses)

This is a classic department store sales role with a focus on hospitality and hitting sales goals. You’ll greet customers, suggest products, keep the floor and fitting rooms tidy, and can access health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and merchandise discounts if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.