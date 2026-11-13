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🚌 Barboursville transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
Barboursville has a steady flow of auto and driving jobs right now, especially for folks who like being on the road or working with cars.
Here are a few solid options hiring in Barboursville, WV:
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)
- Location: Barboursville, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.61 – $21.27/hour
Entry-level shop role where you’ll learn brakes, alignments, oil changes, tires, and basic repairs while working with a well-known national brand. Benefits start day one (including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k) match) plus on-the-job training and company-paid ASE certifications.
Hub Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Barboursville, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to commercial customers and nearby stores—no CDL needed. Good fit if you like a mix of driving and in-store work, have basic auto parts knowledge, and can lift and load merchandise.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Barboursville, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Part-time delivery role focused on safe, on-time parts deliveries and helping customers with basic automotive questions and installations. You’ll use company vehicles (no CDL required) and get steady hours in a stable, essential industry.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local driving and shop roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.