🛒 Barboursville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Openings

Barboursville’s retail scene is busy, with national brands and fitness studios all hiring. If you like helping people and working on a team, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and support the Store Manager while keeping customers happy and the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have leadership skills, can work a flexible schedule, and like the automotive world.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Zales)

Location: Huntington Mall, Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commission (exact amount not listed)

Help lead a jewelry store focused on customer experience, sales growth, and team training. Comes with sales training, promotion-from-within culture, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and merchandise discounts for full-time staff.

Employer: Orangetheory Fitness (Thrive Venture Group franchise)

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Part-time (all shifts: early mornings, middays, evenings, weekends)

(all shifts: early mornings, middays, evenings, weekends) Salary: Base pay plus individual commission (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk style sales role where you greet guests, talk memberships, and support a high-energy fitness studio. Perks include free workouts at their studios, flexible schedule, sales commissions, discounts, and clear paths to grow into management or coaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their main careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.