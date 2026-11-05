🍽️ Several Food & Beauty Jobs Hiring Now in Barboursville, WV

Barboursville is busy right now with service jobs, from coffee lovers to beauty pros. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Books A Million

Books A Million Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in-store Joe Muggs café inside Books A Million—making drinks, training baristas, and keeping the café running smoothly. Comes with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and store discounts.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, extensions, and makeup while building strong guest relationships. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, solid experience, and want to grow your book inside a busy beauty retailer.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Barboursville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced stylist position focused on higher service sales, including brow services plus full hair and makeup offerings. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to work a flexible schedule and push your skills (and income) to the next level.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.