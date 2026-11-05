Barberton seeking zoning board applicant for 2027 seat

The City of Barberton is accepting applications for a 2027 vacancy on the Board of Zoning & Building Appeals, with all applications due by 12 PM on Monday, November 30, 2026. Applicants can complete the form at Board of Zoning & Building Appeals Vacancy Application and submit it by email to asims@cityofbarberton.com or by mail to the Mayor's Office, City of Barberton, 576 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Barberton