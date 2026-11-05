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Barberton
Snyder Avenue Bridge reopens to all traffic
7 days ago
The Snyder Avenue Bridge reconstruction is complete, and the roadway is now open to all traffic. Drivers, residents, and emergency vehicles can again use this route; please drive with care in the area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Barberton
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