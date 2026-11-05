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Barberton

Snyder Avenue Bridge reopens to all traffic

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bvW0_1GobivJO00

The Snyder Avenue Bridge reconstruction is complete, and the roadway is now open to all traffic. Drivers, residents, and emergency vehicles can again use this route; please drive with care in the area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Barberton

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