undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Baraboo WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Baraboo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping patients and families.
Patient Care Technician (Dialysis) – Will Train
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Clinic hours MWF 5am–9pm, TTS 5am–4:30pm, rotating shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role as part of a dialysis team, setting up machines, checking vitals, and supporting patients through treatment under RN supervision. Great fit if you want direct patient care, are okay with being on your feet, and like the idea of paid training into a specialized field.
Patient Access Representative I – Hospital Front Desk
- Employer: SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), variable shifts
- Schedule: Mix of 7am–3:30pm, 7am–7:30pm, 10am–10:30pm, 3:30pm–12am, includes rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line hospital role checking in patients, scheduling procedures, and handling insurance and registration. Good for strong communicators with customer service or healthcare office experience who like fast-paced work and want to grow inside a large health system.
Hospice Massage Therapist
- Employer: St. Croix Hospice
- Location: Baraboo, WI (home and facility visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide therapeutic massage to hospice patients to ease pain, anxiety, and tension, working closely with the nursing team. Ideal if you hold a current Massage or Bodywork Therapist license, have a reliable car, and want deeply meaningful one-on-one time with patients and families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.