Baraboo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping patients and families.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Clinic hours MWF 5am–9pm, TTS 5am–4:30pm , rotating shifts

Clinic hours , rotating shifts Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role as part of a dialysis team, setting up machines, checking vitals, and supporting patients through treatment under RN supervision. Great fit if you want direct patient care, are okay with being on your feet, and like the idea of paid training into a specialized field.

Employer: SSM Health St. Clare Hospital

Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), variable shifts

Schedule: Mix of 7am–3:30pm, 7am–7:30pm, 10am–10:30pm, 3:30pm–12am , includes rotating holidays

Mix of , includes rotating holidays Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role checking in patients, scheduling procedures, and handling insurance and registration. Good for strong communicators with customer service or healthcare office experience who like fast-paced work and want to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Baraboo, WI (home and facility visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide therapeutic massage to hospice patients to ease pain, anxiety, and tension, working closely with the nursing team. Ideal if you hold a current Massage or Bodywork Therapist license, have a reliable car, and want deeply meaningful one-on-one time with patients and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.