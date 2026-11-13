The Sauk County Health Department is marking 12 years of its Nurse-Family Partnership program, which offers a free personal nurse to support a pregnant person during pregnancy and after birth. The program pairs nurses with families in Sauk County at no cost. Learn more about Nurse-Family Partnership: https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/nurse-family-partnership

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sauk County Health Department