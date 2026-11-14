Baraboo’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong openings in both public accounting and ag‑focused organizations. If you’ve got accounting or lending experience, there’s real room here to move into leadership.

Employer: MBE CPAs

MBE CPAs Location: Baraboo, WI (can work from any MBE office; travel to Baraboo HQ 5–8x/year)

(can work from any MBE office; travel to Baraboo HQ 5–8x/year) Type: Full-time, salaried (listed as internship on posting, but duties are full professional level)

Full-time, salaried (listed as internship on posting, but duties are full professional level) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the operational lead for the internal accounting team, handling AP/AR, payroll, GL, month-end close, and financial reporting across multiple entities. This role is built for someone with 3–7 years of experience who wants leadership, complex work, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, CPA support) plus clear growth toward controller-level responsibilities.

Employer: MBE CPAs

Location: Baraboo, WI (any MBE office; remote may be considered , travel to Baraboo HQ 5–8x/year)

(any MBE office; , travel to Baraboo HQ 5–8x/year) Type: Full-time, salaried (unlimited PTO; 2,110 hours/year expectation)

Full-time, salaried (unlimited PTO; 2,110 hours/year expectation) Salary: Not listed

This is the top finance role for MBE and its affiliates, leading strategy, budgeting, forecasting, cash management, and internal controls. Ideal for someone with 7–10+ years in accounting/finance and 3+ years in leadership, especially with CPA firm or multi-entity experience. Comes with flexible location, strong benefits, and big influence on firm strategy and performance.

Employer: Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association

Location: Baraboo, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: From $75,000/year

You’ll own day-to-day accounting operations, cash management, GL, bank recs, monthly close, tax filings, and financial statements for one of the nation’s largest livestock marketing organizations. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of progressive accounting experience, like process improvement, and want stable on-site work with benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, EAP).

Employer: Equity Livestock Credit Corporation

Location: Baraboo, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: From $25.00/hour

Support the full loan lifecycle for ag borrowers: gather financials, prepare credit files, draft loan docs, handle UCC filings, and help with field inspections of livestock and feedlots. Good match if you have 2–4 years in lending support or ag finance, enjoy detail-heavy work, and want steady pay plus benefits (401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.