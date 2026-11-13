Baraboo has a nice mix of office and front desk roles right now, from healthcare check-in to real estate project support. Good options here if you like details, people, and steady schedules.

Employer: MSA Professional Services

MSA Professional Services Location: Baraboo, WI (on-site; also supports other WI offices)

(on-site; also supports other WI offices) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $21–$30/hour (commensurate with experience)

Support real estate work for transportation and city improvement projects—no prior real estate experience needed. This role is great if you’re organized, like working with documents, and want strong benefits plus employee ownership.

Employer: Smile Doctors (McReath Orthodontics)

Smile Doctors (McReath Orthodontics) Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Be the friendly face at a local orthodontic office—greet patients, answer phones, handle scheduling, and help with payments and insurance checks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and discounts on braces/aligners.

Employer: SSM Health St. Clare Hospital

Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Part-time (12-hour shift, Sat or Sun, rotating holidays)

Pay: Competitive pay and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Help patients check in, schedule procedures, and handle insurance details in a fast-paced hospital setting. Good fit if you want meaningful weekend work in healthcare with growth options in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.