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🍽️ Baraboo Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Baraboo’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourism and local traffic. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people (or behind the scenes) and want steady hours.
Hotel Front Desk / Guest Service Agent
- Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites Baraboo (S&L Hospitality)
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the welcoming face of the hotel—checking guests in, answering questions, and keeping the lobby calm and professional. Mostly morning and mid-day Friday–Sunday with possible extra shifts, plus 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, hotel travel discounts, and health benefits for full-time.
Crew Leader
- Employer: AMC Theatres
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour
Lead the theatre crew, help guests, handle cash, and keep things running smoothly during busy movie nights. Perks include free movies, free popcorn, food discounts, flexible schedules, and a fun, fast-paced environment—great if you’re 16+ and want leadership experience.
Laundry Attendant
- Employer: Great Wolf Lodge
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.50 per hour
Keep the resort running behind the scenes by washing, drying, and folding linens for rooms and restaurants. This role offers steady physical work, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid vacation, parental leave) and chances to grow within the resort.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have other roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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