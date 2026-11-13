Baraboo’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourism and local traffic. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people (or behind the scenes) and want steady hours.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites Baraboo (S&L Hospitality)

Fairfield Inn & Suites Baraboo (S&L Hospitality) Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of the hotel—checking guests in, answering questions, and keeping the lobby calm and professional. Mostly morning and mid-day Friday–Sunday with possible extra shifts, plus 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, hotel travel discounts, and health benefits for full-time.

Employer: AMC Theatres

Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour

Lead the theatre crew, help guests, handle cash, and keep things running smoothly during busy movie nights. Perks include free movies, free popcorn, food discounts, flexible schedules, and a fun, fast-paced environment—great if you’re 16+ and want leadership experience.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Baraboo, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 per hour

Keep the resort running behind the scenes by washing, drying, and folding linens for rooms and restaurants. This role offers steady physical work, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid vacation, parental leave) and chances to grow within the resort.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have other roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.