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Bar Harbor
⚠️ Bar Harbor transfer station closed Nov 11 for holiday
5 days ago
⚠️ Bar Harbor transfer station closed for Veterans Day
The Transfer Station/Recycling Facility in Bar Harbor will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Normal operations will resume on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM.
If you need to drop off trash or recycling, plan to go before November 11 or wait until after 8:00 AM on November 12.
More Info: Transfer Station/Recycling Facility CLOSED on Wed....
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