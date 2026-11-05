⚠️ Bar Harbor transfer station closed Nov 11 for holiday

⚠️ Bar Harbor transfer station closed for Veterans Day

The Transfer Station/Recycling Facility in Bar Harbor will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM.

If you need to drop off trash or recycling, plan to go before November 11 or wait until after 8:00 AM on November 12.