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Bannock County
⚠️ 2026 holiday closure schedule for Bannock County offices
12 days ago
⚠️ Holiday hours for Bannock County offices in 2026
Many Bannock County offices will have special hours around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. Emergency services will operate as normal during all holidays.
Week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 23–27)
- Nov. 23–24: Veteran Services closed all day.
- Nov. 25: Many offices close early (2–5 p.m.), including Clerk’s Office, Commissioners, D6 Treatment Court, Driver’s License, Procurement, Sheriff’s Administration, Treasurer, Veteran Services.
- Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): All offices CLOSED.
- Nov. 27: Many offices closed all day, including Assessor, Clerk’s Office, Commissioners, DMV, Events Complex, GIS, Planning & Development, Procurement, Treasurer, Veteran Services.
Week of Christmas (Dec. 21–25)
- Dec. 21–23: Veteran Services closed all day.
- Dec. 24: Multiple offices close early (noon–3 p.m.); GIS, Planning & Development, Procurement, Veteran Services closed all day.
- Dec. 25 (Christmas): All offices CLOSED.
Week of New Year’s (Dec. 28–Jan. 1)
- Dec. 28–30: Veteran Services closed all day.
- Dec. 31: Many offices close early; GIS, Planning & Development, Procurement, Veteran Services closed all day.
- Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): All offices CLOSED.
More Info: Holiday Closures 2026 | Bannock County
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