🏥 Banning Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80/hr+ Pay

Banning’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good news if you’re ready for a new role. Here are a few solid options, from retail pharmacy to in‑home care.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Banning, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67.35–$82.30 per hour

Work as a front-line healthcare provider in a busy community pharmacy. This role offers competitive hourly pay, flexible scheduling, strong health benefits, 401(k) with company match, and access to Walgreens University for training and career growth.

Note: There are multiple Walgreens postings for this same Pharmacist role in Banning; details are the same, so they’re combined here.

Employer: Right At Home

Location: Banning, CA

Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)

(with potential for more hours) Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Support seniors at home with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. This agency highlights an employee‑first culture, flexible schedules, paid training, and opportunities for advancement, plus performance bonuses and fun company events.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.