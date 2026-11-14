Banner Elk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like long‑term care and rehab work. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Life Care Center of Banner Elk Location: Banner Elk, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grads are welcome, and there’s a mentorship program plus continuing education and growth opportunities. You’ll provide direct PT care in an in‑house rehab setting, help set and adjust treatment goals, and supervise PTAs and rehab aides.

Employer: Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Life Care Center of Banner Elk Location: Banner Elk, NC

Type: Part-time (Baylor shift)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like weekend-focused Baylor schedules and want to stay hands‑on at the bedside. You’ll deliver skilled nursing care in a long‑term/rehab setting and provide clinical supervision to CNAs and LPNs.

Employer: Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Life Care Center of Banner Elk Location: Banner Elk, NC

Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:30 pm – 6:30 am)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus/Benefits: $5,000 sign-on bonus, vacation, sick, holiday, health, dental, life, long/short-term disability, 401(k)

If you’re a night owl, this role offers a strong benefits package plus a $5K sign-on bonus. You’ll work on an interdisciplinary team, manage changing patient needs, and supervise CNAs and LPNs on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.