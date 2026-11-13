📅 Student of the Quarter & Athlete of the Month Assembly

Banks High School will hold an assembly to recognize the Student of the Quarter and Athlete of the Month on November 18, from 2:30–3:00 PM PST.

If you have a student at Banks High School, this is a nice chance to celebrate their hard work and cheer on classmates being honored.

For general questions, you can contact Banks School District at 503-324-8591 or visit them at 42350 NW Trellis Way, Banks, Oregon 97106.